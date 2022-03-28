Citigroup Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $52.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.47.

TOL opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

