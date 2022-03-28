Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 7.2%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 616,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

