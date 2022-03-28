Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 33,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

CINF opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

