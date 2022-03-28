Cim LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $278.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average of $258.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $695.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.