Cim LLC Increases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

