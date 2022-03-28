China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.02 on Friday. China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

