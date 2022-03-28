Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $139.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

