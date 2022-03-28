Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 26th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

NYSE CHMI opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

