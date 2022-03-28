Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.