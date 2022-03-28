Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 155.4% in March

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $4.11 on Monday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05.
About Centogene (Get Rating)
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
