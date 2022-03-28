CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 104.7% in March

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the February 28th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD opened at $0.00 on Monday. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
CBD of Denver Company Profile (Get Rating)
