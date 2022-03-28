CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 104.7% in March

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the February 28th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD opened at $0.00 on Monday. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.