Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $257.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $223.36 on Monday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

