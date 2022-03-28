Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,511 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $814.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

