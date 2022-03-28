Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,511 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a market cap of $814.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
