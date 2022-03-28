Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.24. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.