Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Carter’s stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

