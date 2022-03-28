Carnival Co. & (CCL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2022 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00.

3/17/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.50 to $27.00.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,658,363. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

