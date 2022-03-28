CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. CareDx has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in CareDx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 650.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.