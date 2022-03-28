Cara Therapeutics (CARA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00.

3/8/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/4/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

Get Cara Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.