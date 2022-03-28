Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
CGIX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.