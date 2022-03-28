Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,084. The stock has a market cap of C$90.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.93. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$80.13.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total value of C$239,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,294 shares of company stock worth $15,471,880.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

