Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$34.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.80.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.