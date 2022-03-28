Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.46

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$67.46 and last traded at C$67.25, with a volume of 3069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.72.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$756.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.75%.

In other news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total value of C$64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,159.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

