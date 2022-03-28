Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BUKS stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.72. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

