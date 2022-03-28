Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $182.83. 527,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,773. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day moving average of $256.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,770,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.