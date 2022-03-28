Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.60) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,935 ($38.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

