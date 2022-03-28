Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 165.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of BG stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.