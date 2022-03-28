Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

BPACU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

