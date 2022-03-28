BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.