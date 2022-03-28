BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

