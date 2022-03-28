BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 280.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BRP by 278.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BRP by 8,515.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 77,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.