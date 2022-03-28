Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.