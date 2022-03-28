Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 1,026,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

BEPC stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.