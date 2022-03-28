Brokers Set Expectations for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NYSE:THG opened at $149.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $4,458,292. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

