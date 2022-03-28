Brokerages Set Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Target Price at $59.00

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTSCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VTSCY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,848. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

