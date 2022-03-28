Brokerages Set Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) PT at $13.60

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.
RBOT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.79.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
