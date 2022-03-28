Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $31.36

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

