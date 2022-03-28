Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $91.89

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $78.54. 1,977,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,577,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

