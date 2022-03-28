Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Price Target at C$40.88

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITP shares. CIBC downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.78. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$22.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

