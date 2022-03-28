Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Target Price at $1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HESAY shares. UBS Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HESAY opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.87. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

