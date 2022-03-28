Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT at $24.38

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of GBNXF stock remained flat at $$20.43 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

