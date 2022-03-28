Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target at $292.25

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETTYF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $23.85 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.