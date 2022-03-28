Brokerages Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Target Price at $8.81

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.