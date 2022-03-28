Brokerages Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Target Price at $8.81

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 407,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

