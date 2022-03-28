Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 618,610 shares of company stock valued at $26,937,487.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

