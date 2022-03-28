Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT at $35.33

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCYY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €37.00 ($40.66) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Accor has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

