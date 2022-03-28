Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $401.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

