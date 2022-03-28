Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Docebo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Docebo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,719. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -119.20 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.