Brokerages Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.30 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,153,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

