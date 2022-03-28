Brokerages Expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,823,597 shares of company stock worth $1,558,598. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

