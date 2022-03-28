Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

EGRX stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $663.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

