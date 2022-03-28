Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.35 on Friday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

