Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.04 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $166.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 210,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

